India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12

New Delhi: India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday.

The sixth Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China on the issue of Ladakh stand-off concluded on September 21 after 13 hours of marathon talks.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides had met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Corps Commanders met at the Moldo hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side.

Source: ANI