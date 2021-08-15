India closely monitoring Afghanistan situation, to decide on evacuation of diplomatic personnel

 Taliban on Sunday entered Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, meeting little resistance.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th August 2021 6:29 pm IST
India closely monitoring Afghanistan situation, to decide on evacuation of diplomatic personnel
Representative Image

New Delhi: Amid Taliban advances, India is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan to decide on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul, said sources.

 Taliban on Sunday entered Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, meeting little resistance.

Moreover, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban.

MS Education Academy

Earlier in July, the Embassy of India in Afghanistan reiterated security advisory for Indian nationals in the country in view of escalating violence, amid the withdrawal of US military troops.

The advisory asks Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

Also Read
Taliban enters Kabul, awaits ‘peaceful transfer’ of power

 In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains “dangerous” in certain provinces and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians, adding that Indian nationals additionally face a “serious threat” of abduction.

Moreover, the Indian embassy in Kabul is working overtime to issue visas to Afghan nationals heading out of the war-torn country, sources told ANI amid a sudden spike in applicants for visas to India. India has currently closed its consulates and visas are only being issued from the Indian embassy in Kabul.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button