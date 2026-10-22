India condemns attacks on Dammam airport, Aramco oil field

New Delhi says the attacks are unacceptable and calls for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty to be safeguarded.

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Dammam airport and Aramco oil field under attack, emergency response in progress.
King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Photo: SPA

India has condemned attacks on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, October 21.

At Dammam airport, an Indian national was among two people killed, while eight others were injured, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said. Two Indian nationals were among the injured, whose conditions ranged from minor to critical.

At the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province, two people were killed and two others injured after Saudi air defences intercepted a drone targeting a processing facility, the Saudi Ministry of Energy said. The deceased were Filipino and Nepali nationals, while the injured were Indian and Pakistani nationals. The incident caused a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter but did not affect oilfield operations.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21.”

The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was in contact with Saudi authorities and would provide all possible assistance. It also conveyed condolences to the family of the Indian national killed in Dammam and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Describing attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure as “completely unacceptable”, the MEA called for them to cease immediately. India also expressed solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding the Kingdom’s sovereignty and hoped peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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