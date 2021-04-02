India crosses landmark milestone of over 7 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: As over 12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Friday, the country’s cumulative count of vaccine doses given to date has reached 7,06,18,026, informed the Union Health Ministry.

According to a provisional report issued by the ministry, a total of 12,76,191 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, which mark the 77th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

These include 89,03,809 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 52,86,132 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 95,15,410 frontline workers (FLWs) 1st dose, 39,75,549 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,29,37,126 doses have been taken by people above 45 years old.

12,40,764 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 35,427 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131.

With 469 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,63,396. There are 6,14,696 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 50,356 people were discharged after recovery on Thursday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,15,25,039.