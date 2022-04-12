India desires peace and stability, region free of terror : Modi to Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Modi said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that both countries can focus on its development challenges.

“Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with 174 lawmakers voting in his favour after the MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted the election.