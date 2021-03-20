India-England T-20 series in Ahmedabad

By Mansoor|   Updated: 21st March 2021 12:35 am IST
Ahmedabad: Indian cricket team poses with the trophy after winning T20 cricket series against England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates team’s victory against England during fifth and final T20 cricket cricket between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of England batsman Ben Stokes during fifth and final T20 cricket cricket between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler S Thakur (L) celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman D Malan during fifth and final T20 cricket cricket between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of England batsman Bairstow during fifth and final T20 cricket cricket between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler S Thakur celebrates the wicket of England batsman D Malan during fifth and final T20 cricket cricket between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

