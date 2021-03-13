India-England T-20 series in Ahmedabad

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 13th March 2021 5:32 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Indian cricketer K L Rahul dives as he attempts to take a catch during the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian wicket keeper R Pant (L) celebrates wicket of England batsman J Butler during the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jason Roy plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan celebrate their victory in the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

