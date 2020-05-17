India expects Taiwan’s presence at WHO Geneva meet: Ex-diplomat

Thiruvananthapuram: India is hoping for China’s consent to Taiwan’s participation in the WHO meet on Covid pandemic to be held at Geneva over two days starting Monday, former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan said on Sunday.

Sreenivasan was addressing a webinar titled ‘Emergence of Taiwan issue and its implications for India,’ organised by think-tank Centre for Policy and Development Studies, along with weekly, The Organizer.

Also Read COVID-19: Taiwan curtailed spread of pandemic with wise planning

The former diplomat said that the world is in a flux post Covid and added that the emergence of any country cannot be fathomed.

“India has done extremely well in containing the Covid pandemic,” he said, adding that there were reports and suggestions by several world leaders for India to take the lead of a post Covid world.

Sreenivasan, however, said that China is a strong nation and even rumours of dissent within the Chinese communist party cannot be trusted as such.

“The world expected that Chinese premier would take drastic decisions after being blamed for Wuhan Covid spread. The United States will put pressure on China for a thorough investigation on the start of the Covid crisis,” added the seasoned diplomat who was the permanent representative of India to the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna.

At the seminar, Prafulla Ketkar, an expert on China and Editor of Organizer, said that Taiwan is getting recognized more in the world and added that they should be participating in the WHO meet to share their expertise in containing Covid.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.