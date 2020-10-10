India expresses shock at rape threat to Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

New Delhi: The world of cricket led by Virat Kohli has expressed deep horror to a reported threat given to M S Dhoni that his five-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni would be ‘raped’ because of the loss of Chennai Super Kings‘ (CSK) to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020 on Tuesday night.

The alleged threats appeared on both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s Instagram accounts.

6 Year Old Ziva Is Getting Rape Threats Because Dhoni Didn't Play Well Yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4mDlxEzVFp — Ayush Verma (@ayushastic) October 8, 2020

The threats have led to massive outrage on social media from all over the country with celebrities and the common man expressing horror and demanding police to track down the culprits.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan on twitter wrote that no matter how a player plays, it does not give anyone the authority to threaten a young child. “All the players giving their best, sometimes it just doesn’t work but it doesn’t give any one any authority to give a threat to a young child–Ziva Dhoni ,” he said.

All the players giving their best,sometimes it just doesn’t work but it’s doesn’t give any one any authority to give a threat to a young child #mentality #respect — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2020

Even the Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had staged her outrage against such an act. She on twitter wrote, “This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused.”

This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused. If GoI still turns a blind eye to this then I’d say they are complicit in promoting& condoning such mentality with regards to women&sick, perverse mentality https://t.co/Wjm3caWltf — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 9, 2020

Actor-turned-politician Nagma tweeted, "Where are we headed as a Nation? It's disgusting Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva Dhoni is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country??"

Where are we headed as a Nation it’s is disgusting Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country ?? #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao https://t.co/z8bIBTYHGi — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) October 9, 2020

Sowmya Reddy, MLA from Jayanagara, Karnataka, wrote on her timeline, “This is just nasty! What’s happening to our country? Where are we heading?”

This is just nasty! What’s happening to our country? Where are we heading ? @MahilaCongress https://t.co/xLYDaqQR4Q — Sowmya Reddy | ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ (@Sowmyareddyr) October 9, 2020