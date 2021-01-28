India extends ban on international flights till February 28

The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till 28 February, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Thursday.

“The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the circular said.

The circular also stated that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

India had suspended both domestic and international commercial flights from March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the domestic flights were later resumed in May and the ban on overseas flights continued, which was to end on 31 January.