India extends ban on international flights till Oct 31

The country has been operating Vande Bharat flights to many countries over the last one year.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 29th September 2021 11:46 am IST
India extends ban on international flights till Oct 31

New Delhi: India extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till October 31, considering the COVID-19 scenario.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Central Aviation (DGCA) , however, said: “This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the regulator.”

The aviation regulator added that scheduled international flights might be allowed on selected routes on a case to case basis.

MS Education Academy

The Central government had banned the operation of international flights on March 23 last year to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.

Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangement with certain countries. India has formed air bubble pacts with about 25 countries.

The country has been operating Vande Bharat flights to many countries over the last one year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button