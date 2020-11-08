India gifts 28 more ventilators to Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 8 : The government of India on Sunday handed over 28 more ventilators to Nepal to showcase its support to the Himalayan nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, handed over the ICU ventilators to Nepal Health and Population Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal at his office, the Indian Embassy said here.

“The supply of ventilators follows earlier Covid-19-related assistance extended to Nepal: Remdesivir vials on September 15, ICU ventilators on August 9, Covid-19 test kits (RT-PCR) on May 17, and essential medicines like paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine on April 22,” the Embassy said.

During the function, Kwatra reiterated India’s solidarity with the government and people of Nepal in their fight against the pandemic and reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help in this regard, the statement added.

–IANS

str/tsb