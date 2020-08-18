India gives emergency treatment to Pakistan Naval Captain; sends him back

Visakhapatnam: At a time when India and Pakistan ties seem to be deteriorating, a humanitarian gesture from either side always provides some hope. In the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, the Indian Coast Guards came to the rescue of a Pakistani master of a navy merchant ship, M V Haykal.

The conversation about India and its relations with its western neighbor was not exactly savoury towards the landmark date of August 5. Though amidst such regional tensions among the governments, Captain Badar Hasnain, was being treated back to a stable condition. Today, he will be travelling back to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

On July 13, Hasnain suffered a heart attack on a vessel heading to Gopalpur, Orissa. The Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre — Chennai responded to the request for immediate medical assistance for the Captain.

He was then disembarked on July 13 via the help of the Vizag Port team and then taken to the Queen’s NRI hospital. After diagnosis, the hospital undertook further treatment.