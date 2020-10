India has conducted 10 crore COVID tests: ICMR

New Delhi: India has achieved the milestone of conducting 10 crore COVID-19 tests, ICMR said on Thursday noting that the figure was achieved after over 10 lakh samples were tested on average per day for the past 17 days.

An ICMR release said five crores samples were tested in the last 45 days.

“As on September 8, 2020, India had tested five crore COVID-19 samples and it reached 10 crore mark on October 22. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits,” the release said.

Director General ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava said the council has effectively responded to the evolving epidemic through focused and collaborative efforts of the Centre and state and union territory governments.

“Exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases along with effective contact tracing. This has eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate. The testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing a strategy of 5T approach – Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology efficiently – which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

The release said the total number of the COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories in the country has increased to 1,989. This includes 1,122 government laboratories and 867 private testing facilities.

India achieved a remarkable milestone of 10 crore tests for Covid19🇮🇳 ICMR has been working to exponentially increase access to testing. Rampant testing has enabled to successfully test, track & treat infections that led to efficient management of COVID19 situation in the country pic.twitter.com/FMnl0VBJMO — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) October 22, 2020

Source: ANI