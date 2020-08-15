India Inc welcomes PM’s Independence Day announcements

New Delhi, Aug 15 : India Inc on Saturday welcomed various announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Commenting on the PM’s address to the nation, Ficci President Sangita Reddy said: “Ficci is happy to note the launch of the National Digital Health Mission under which each individual will get a unique health ID that would be the reference point for his or her health status. FICCI has been working in this area for long and we congratulate the government for taking forward this initiative.”

“It is also reassuring to note that the government has also put in place a blueprint and plan for the distribution of the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine across the country.”

Besides the announcements such as having a new National Cyber Security Plan, increasing the number of wellness centres across villages as well as broadening the coverage under the Ayushman Bharat program, having an integrated pollution reduction plan across cities, focusing on green development, promoting connectivity with different islands of the country underlined the comprehensive development agenda of the government, she said.

According to Assocham’s Secretary General Deepak Sood, “The nation felt reassured by the Prime Minister’s message that the government is readying a comprehensive blueprint for the mass scale production of vaccines against Coronavirus.”

“Making good health for each and every Indian a national priority would yield the best dividend for the country. The PM has shown a clear pathway for economic recovery through a huge infrastructure investment pipeline of Rs 110 lakh crore on 7,000 projects.”

He said that ‘National Digital Health Mission’, integrated infrastructure development with focus on multi-modal connectivity and building national strength in different sectors under the ‘AatmaNirbhar Mission’ are messages with a ‘great foresight’.

