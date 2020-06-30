India Inc will rise to the occasion, asserts Anand Mahindra

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Tuesday that India Inc will rise to the occasion to counter “the Chinese provocation” that not many Indian goods are manufactured.

“I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion,” Mahindra said on Twitter.

Mahindra was referring to a tweet in the name of Hu Xijin. “Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can’t really find many Indian goods. Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism,” he said in a tweet.

The Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns amid strained India-China bilateral relations after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.

“These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” said a MeitY statement.

Indians have rushed to download social app Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, which is witnessing nearly 1 lakh downloads and over 2 million views per hour since the government banned 59 Chinese apps, last night.

Source: IANS