India inches closer to 93L Covid cases

New Delhi, Nov 26 : With 44,489 new cases of Covid infections, India’s total cases reached 92,66,705 on Thursday. It is the 19th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day.

The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 524 new deaths occurred due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,35,223.

While the active cases stood at 4,52,344, a total of 86,79,138 have recovered from the virus and have been discharged of which 36,367 were discharged in the last 24 hrs.

While the recovery rate stands at 93.66 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 84,464 active cases and 46,748 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 17,95,959.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases.

The National capital is also witnessing a surge.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.