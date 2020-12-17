India inching closer to 1-crore COVID case mark with 24,010 new infections

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 count on Thursday edged closer to the 1-crore mark with 24,010 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally now stands at 99,56,558.

Of them, 94,89,740 have already recovered with 33,291 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the Recovery Rate to 95.31 per cent.

There are currently 3,22,366 active cases in the country, consisting of about 3.24 per cent of India’s total positive cases.

As many as 355 fatalities were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, with 79.15 per cent of them being reported from 10 states and Union Territories.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.45 per cent.

About 75.63 per cent of the new recoveries were also reported from 10 states and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,78,05,240 samples were tested for the COVID-19 up to December 16, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these, 11,58,960 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Among the states and UTs, Delhi on Thursday reported 1,363 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, along with 2,391 recoveries, the Health Department said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the national capital stands at 6,13,357, while the death toll has reached 10,182.

As many as 4,969 cases, 4,970 recoveries, and 27 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Kerala has 58,155 active cases as of now. As per the state Health Department, the death toll now stands at 2,734.

Source: ANI