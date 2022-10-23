‘India, India!’ roars Ameerpet as India beat Pakistan in WT20 match

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd October 2022 6:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: Several cricket fans took to the streets in Hyderabad to celebrate India’s win over Pakistan in a match of the World T20 Tournament on Sunday.

India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a nailbiting match with 16 runs to score in the last over, where Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 of 53 balls to become the player of the match.

Also Read
WT20: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets

Cricket fans waved Indian flags as they took to the streets, whistling, shouting and chanting ‘India, India‘ in celebration as traffic slowed down as fans took to the street.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button