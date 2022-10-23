‘India, India!’ roars Ameerpet as India beat Pakistan in WT20 match

Hyderabad: Several cricket fans took to the streets in Hyderabad to celebrate India’s win over Pakistan in a match of the World T20 Tournament on Sunday.

India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a nailbiting match with 16 runs to score in the last over, where Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 of 53 balls to become the player of the match.

Cricket fans waved Indian flags as they took to the streets, whistling, shouting and chanting ‘India, India‘ in celebration as traffic slowed down as fans took to the street.