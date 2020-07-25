India INX daily turnover volume crosses record $4.92 bn

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 1:24 am IST
Mumbai: The India International Exchange (India INX) has witnessed an all-time-high turnover of over $4.92 billion or nearly Rs 36,866 crore on its derivative segment in daily trading turnover on last Friday.

Accordingly, trading volume on the BSE’s India International Exchange has grown exponentially since the commencement of trading activities on January 16, 2017.

“Its average daily trading volume has crossed over $2.25 bn (Rs 16,8 45 crore approx) mark in June 2020, a 16.47 per cent growth in average daily trading volumes compared with the previous month,” the company said in a statement.

“The cumulative trading turnover has crossed the USD 982.59 bn (INR 73,56,661 crore) mark driven by a substantial jump in market participation.”

According to the statement, India INX has maintained its leadership position in IFSC GIFT City and accounts for overall market share of more than 90 per cent for June 2020.

The exchange provides a common platform for all asset classes — equities, currencies, and commodities.

It is based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gujarat.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE.

–IANS
rv/sn/tsb

