India, Iran discuss Chabahar port, other bilateral issues

New Delhi: India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday spoke to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and discussed various bilateral issues, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement.

“The two sides discussed various elements of bilateral relations, including progress on the Chabahar Port. The Foreign Secretary underscored India’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges. Both sides also discussed international and regional issues including Afghanistan,” the statement said.

The discussion comes soon after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited India in June and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar. He also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran. Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity,” the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.