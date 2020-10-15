India is China’s next target after United States: George W Bush

Rasia HashmiPublished: 15th October 2020 7:52 pm IST
File photo

Mumbai: Delivering a blunt warning to Indians about the intentions of China, Former US president George W Bush on Tuesday said, “China’s No. 1 target is the US, next is India.”

The former US president has courted trouble in the past with his aggressive and over the-top assertions. He said China was looking to upstage India. Bush told this to a group of select CEOs at a late dinner meet on Tuesday. Bush was the two-term president of United States. His reign saw a dramatic improvement in Indo-US relations. According to one of the participants of the meeting, Bush also said his country’s patience with Pakistan was wearing thin.

READ:  Supreme Court to work with full strength from tomorrow

The Economic Times quoted Bush as saying, “If the US had not befriended Pak, Pak would have become more dangerous. But now US patience is wearing off.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Rasia HashmiPublished: 15th October 2020 7:52 pm IST
Back to top button