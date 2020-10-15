India is China’s next target after United States: George W Bush

Mumbai: Delivering a blunt warning to Indians about the intentions of China, Former US president George W Bush on Tuesday said, “China’s No. 1 target is the US, next is India.”

The former US president has courted trouble in the past with his aggressive and over the-top assertions. He said China was looking to upstage India. Bush told this to a group of select CEOs at a late dinner meet on Tuesday. Bush was the two-term president of United States. His reign saw a dramatic improvement in Indo-US relations. According to one of the participants of the meeting, Bush also said his country’s patience with Pakistan was wearing thin.

The Economic Times quoted Bush as saying, “If the US had not befriended Pak, Pak would have become more dangerous. But now US patience is wearing off.”