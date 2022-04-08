India logs 1,109 new COVID cases, 43 deaths

New Delhi: India on Friday reported a marginal increase with 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 1,033 infections reported a day earlier, the Union Health Ministry said.

Also in the same period, 43 additional COVID-19 deaths increased the overall death toll to 5,21,573.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload has declined to 11,492, with active cases now accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 1,213 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative to 4,25,00,002. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,53,582 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the total to 79.29 crore.

Amid a sustained fall, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24 per cent.

As of Friday morning, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 185.38 crore. This has been achieved through 2,23,73,869 sessions.

Over 2.11 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.