India logs 14,917 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 14,917 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities have increased the nationwide death toll to 5,27,069.

The active caseload rose to 1,17,508, accounting for 0.27 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 14,238 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,23,804. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate increased to 7.52 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.65 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,98,271 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.04 crore.

As of Monday, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 208.25 crore, achieved via 2,76,48,331 sessions

Over 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.