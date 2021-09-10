India logs 34,973 COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37,681 recoveries and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

Of these, Kerala recorded 26,200 new cases and 114 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that India’s active caseload stands at 3,90,646, which accounts for 1.18 per cent of the total cases.

The weekly positivity rate is at 2.31 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 77 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.96 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 11 days.

The cumulative number of cases registered across the country has climbed to 3,31,74,954 with new cases reported today.

Presently, the recovery rate is at 97.49 per cent. The total recoveries and deaths reported across the country now stand at 3,23,42,299 and 4,42,009 respectively.

A total of 53.86 crore tests have been conducted so far since the onset of the pandemic last year.

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date.

“The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain,” said the health ministry.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 71.94 crore (71,94,73,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 7 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Over 5.72 crore (5,72,74,025) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, said the ministry.