India logs 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 29,682 cases from Kerala

New Delhi: With 42,766 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, India’s active cases rose to 4,10,048 accounting for 1.24 per cent of total cases.

Of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,682 new cases and 142 deaths yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate is currently at 97.42 per cent as 38,091 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of total recoveries has climbed to 3,21,38,092. In this, the weekly positivity rate is now at 2.66 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 72 days.

The daily positivity rate is also reported to be at 2.45 per cent in the country.

To detect the presence of COVID-19 in individuals, the ministry informed that it has tested 53.65 crore individuals, to date.

As many as 17,47, 476 tests were conducted on Saturday, while so far 53,00,58,218 tests have been conducted. As a part of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, 68.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

With the administration of 71,61,760 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 68.46 Crore (68,46,69,521) on Sunday," Health Ministry informed.

India commenced its ongoing vaccination drive on January 16 this year.