India logs over 39K Covid cases, 535 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 39,742 cases of Covid-19 and 535 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

The country now has 4,08,212 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,20,551 deaths so far.

According to the government, a total of 39,972 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,05,43,138 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 47 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 43,31,50,864 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 51,18,210 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,62,89,567 as on July 24, including 17,18,756 samples tested on Saturday.