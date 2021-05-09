India logs over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row

New Delhi: With 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India continued to report more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day on the trot.

With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

The country saw 3,86,444 fresh recoveries on Saturday, pushing the total number of discharges to 1,83,17,404.

At present, India has 37,36,648 active coronavirus cases.

4,092 COVID-related deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,42,362.

A total of 30,22,75,471 samples had been tested up to May 8, of which, 18,65,428 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

As many as 16,94,39,663 vaccination doses had been administered in the country up to May 7.

The vaccination process, which started on January 16, is currently underway in the country.