India losing power and respect, government has no idea what to do: Rahul

By Nihad Amani Published: 15th July 2020 1:27 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the government’s foreign policy, saying the country is losing power and respect everywhere and the current dispensation does not know what to do.

“India’s global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and the Government of India (GOI) has no idea what to do,” he tweeted.

He cited a media report that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, citing funding delays.

The former Congress president has been attacking the government on its foreign policy and the Congress party has been alleging that it has failed.

Source: PTI
