India may witness fourth wave of COVID in June: IIT-K experts

New Delhi: Experts from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) have predicted that India may witness fourth wave of COVID in June.

They have also predicted that wave will continue till the end of October. The peak will be reached between August 15 and 31.

Earlier, they had made prediction for third wave and it was near accurate with slight deviation in dates.

In order to make the prediction for the fourth wave of COVID in India, the researchers, Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar and Shalabh of the department of mathematics and statistic of IIT Kanpur, have used statistical model for their prediction.

Meanwhile, almost all states and union territories in India have started seeing the drastic drop in COVID-19 cases. The recovery rates have also improved significantly.

MHA direction to States

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued direction to the state government to ease curbs.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of various states, MHA secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, “With a substantial decline in case of positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, States and UTs are reopening the activities. After the analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, schools/colleges and other commercial activities”.

Daily count of COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, India reported 11,499 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours whereas, the active cases stand at 1,21,881 which account for 0.28 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, Telangana yesterday recorded 241 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the tally to 7,88,624. As no deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, the toll remains at 4,111.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 76 fresh cases followed by districts of Ranga Reddy (21) and Medchal Malkajgiri (12).