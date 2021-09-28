India, Oman sign MoU on exchange of white shipping information

The MoU was signed at Maritime Security Center (MSC), Muscat, during the ongoing three-day visit of CNS to Oman which begins today and ends on September 29.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th September 2021 11:36 am IST
India, Oman sign MoU on exchange of white shipping information
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh(Photo/ANI)

Muscat: The Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO), Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi and the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the exchange of white shipping information.

The MoU was signed at Maritime Security Center (MSC), Muscat, during the ongoing three-day visit of CNS to Oman which begins today and ends on 29 September.

 An official release said the signing of the MoU between Royal Navy of Oman and Indian Navy aims at facilitating information exchange on merchant shipping traffic, through Information Fusion Centre Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in India and MSC, Oman and contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region White shipping information refers to the exchange of relevant advance information on the identity and movement of commercial non-military merchant vessels.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button