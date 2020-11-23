India Open badminton: Covid concession sought for foreigners

New Delhi, Nov 23 : The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday requested the Sports Ministry to relax quarantine norms for foreign players looking to participate in next year’s India Open. The Super 500 tournament, which will be part of the qualification road to the Tokyo Olympics, is scheduled from March 30-April 4.

The current protocol mandates a 14-day quarantine for international travellers, and BAI secretary Ajay Singhania has requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju that the players be required to take a test 72 hours before the tournament and obtain a negative certification instead.

“Yonex Sunrise India Open will be a crucial Olympic qualifier tournament and players are very interested to come and play, especially as many shuttlers are yet to confirm their berths for the Olympics. I have explained the situation to the Hon’ble Sports Minister in detail and requested him to consider the current international practice of a mandatory 72-hour prior test and negative certification instead of 14-day quarantine,” Singhania said.

“Kiren Rijiju ji has assured to resolve the issue and provide all necessary support. As much as BAI and the Sports Ministry is keen to bring back the badminton action in India. I hope we will get to see badminton making a resounding return to India with the Indian Open Superseries.”

The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

