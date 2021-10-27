India-Pak match is turning into a nightmare for Indian Muslims

Hyderabad: “Play the game with the spirit of the game” – Jawaharlal Nehru.

It is always said that a game is always about a sportsman’s spirit. ‘Sportsman spirit’ is the act of accepting one’s success with humility. On October 24, the same sportsman’s spirit was seen on the field when Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen shaking hands and hugging his Pakistani counterparts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the men in green defeated India with 10 wickets in the World T20 match in Dubai.

However, back in India, the high-octane match between the arch-rivals was used as a test to gauge the patriotism of 200 million Muslims of the country given that the community is often questioned over their loyalty and accused of supporting the neighbouring country.

It was for the first time in cricketing history that the men in blue lost to Pakistan in a world cup match. A team comprising 11 members lost, but only one man was singled out for the defeat. A torrent of social media abuse was aimed at Mohammad Shami, India’s only Muslim cricketer in the present Indian T20 team. Shami was labelled a traitor and a sell-out.

The bowler was subjected to the worst possible communal slurs and told by many to “go to Pakistan”. The hate Shami received is rendered amusing by the fact that the Indian cricket team took the knee for the Black Lives Matter movement even before the match commenced, but fell silent when one of their own was maligned. In fact, the Indian cricket team has a history of maintaining silence when it comes to the atrocities faced by minorities within the country. Even though several cricketers, both former and present, took to social media to lend support to Shami, but none of them addressed the main issue— his Muslim identity— for which the bowler was targeted.

The Indian team took the knee before the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Photo: Twitter

Subsequently, 16 students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in two universities in Punjab, were also beaten up by students said to be from UP and Bihar after Pakistan defeated India. While the students were beaten up they were heard saying, “We are here to study and hum bhi Indian hain.”

Kashmiri studnts assaulted in Bhai GIET Sangur Punjab after #Indpak Match. Students from Bihar barged in their rooms, thrashed them &went on rampage, vandalised the rooms of students, damagd the hall, abusd & beat up a few others@CHARANJITCHANNI @AdityaMenon22 @ghazalimohammad pic.twitter.com/Dm7bPJkZ7d — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) October 24, 2021

Two days later, on October 27, seven people were booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly celebrating and bursting firecrackers on Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 cricket world cup match. One by one, similar incidents transpired, wherein Muslims were targeted and faced consequences for harmless things, or over allegations of supporting Pakistan.

This happened across India.

Nafeesa Attari, a private school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, was sacked and a case was registered against her after she allegedly posted a celebratory WhatsApp status following Pakistan’s victory over India. She has since been arrested as well. It may be noted that Rajasthan is ruled by Congress, the party that claims to be liberal and progressive.

The teacher at Neerja Modi School in Udaipur had posted a picture of Pakistani players with the caption, “Jeeeet gayeeee’’ which translates as “We have won”. When the screenshot of her WhatsApp status went viral, the school management terminated her employment.

On October 25, an engineering college in Agra suspended three B Tech students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing “anti-national chats” on their social media accounts after India’s cricket loss.

The Jammu and Kashmir police registered two separate cases under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against hostel wardens, college management, and students of the Government Medical College and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, for allegedly celebrating the Pakistani cricket team’s victory in Sunday’s T-20 world cup match and raising “pro-Pakistan slogans”.

The multiple anti-Muslim crimes which target a regular Muslim’s employment, food and clothing choices and even their lives bear witness to how deeply enmeshed Islamophobia is in Indian society today. It goes without saying that the silence of the majority community, especially the powerful, is complicit in spreading hate.

It is only when citizens speak up for each other, that such incidents will end. Often, cricket fans from India also support other nations. What if an Indian supports Australia during an India vs Australia match? Will they face the same consequence?