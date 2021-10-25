India-Pak match: Sehwag, Gambhir receive flack for bigoted tweets

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter after Pakistan’s 10 wicket win over India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to react to firecrackers being used in celebrations in some parts of the country.

“Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan’s victory. Achcha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai,” retired star batsman Virender Sehwag said.

On Sunday, students hailing from Kashmir were attacked post India’s defeat in two universities located in Punjab. Aside from this, Indian Muslims have already become a target of hate crimes following India’s devastating loss in just a game. Tweets like these with subtle insinuations or dog-whistles have drawn much criticism on Twitter.

Imagine national player of the country is is pitting Hindus against muslims .

This is typical gaslighting as Indian muslims are often accused of celebrating Pakistan victory .

We have absolutely no problem with celebration with fireworks. https://t.co/tg7VaNNkfI — Karwan (@IamKarwan) October 25, 2021

A cricket fan pointed out how former Bangladeshi cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza condemned violence against Hindus and called for harmony, whereas former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is instigating communal disharmony against Muslims by spreading fake news. He called Sehwag “Nazi scum.”

Former Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza condemned violence against Hindus and called for communal harmony.



Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is instigating communal violence against Muslims by spreading FAKE news.



What a filthy, Nazi scum Sehwag really is. https://t.co/oXkzlXA9mX — Saif (@isaifpatel) October 25, 2021

Former journalist, Irena Akbar tweeted that Sehwag was fined at Auckland airport for wearing filthy shoes in 2002, “His mind and heart are equally filthy.”

This scum of the earth was fined at Auckland airport for wearing filthy shoes. His mind and heart are equally filthy. Truly scum. https://t.co/Pk1BpLUtvh — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) October 25, 2021

Former cricketer and current Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir also tweeted on the same lines as Sehwag. He declared “those bursting crackers on Pakistan winning can’t be Indian” and got called out for conducting the NRC by seeing who supports which team in a cricket match.

He got called a hate-monger with a sick mind.

https://twitter.com/basitkamali/status/1452562294685110277?s=20

And he has the @#$%ing temerity to call himself a "former cricketer". No sportsman spirit at all, here. He's nothing but a hatemonger who happened to have played cricket — of a quite ordinary, run-of-the-mill standard — at some point in his blighted life. #Shameful https://t.co/zxiZ5IRJMm — Fouad Hafeez (@fouad_hafeez) October 25, 2021