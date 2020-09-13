India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC in J&K’s Poonch

By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th September 2020 5:27 am IST
India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Sep 13 : Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control on Sunday after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions in J&K’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said at about 5.45 p.m. Sunday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

“Indian Army retaliates befittingly”, the spokesman said.

Pakistan has violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement with impunity since the beginning of this year.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 2,730 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

