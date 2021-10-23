India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai kickstarts Ladakh week

Abu Dhabi: The new Ladakh is ready to showcase its development and vast opportunities in the region at the India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Administration of Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh and FICCI today kickstarted the proceedings as part of the Ladakh Week’ scheduled to go on till 04th November 2021.

The week will organise a series of events showcasing opportunities across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism in the UT.

Delivering the keynote address during the inaugural session Development after UT & Vision 2050′, Mr. Saugat Biswas, IAS, Divisional Commissioner/Secretary, Industries & Commerce Union Territory of Ladakh said, Ladakh is going to be here at the India Pavilion for the next 14 days.

We want to bring Ladakh face to face with the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Talking about the opportunities in the region, Mr. Biswas said, Ladakh became a Union Territory on 31st October 2019 and since then a lot of development activities have taken place across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism.

Ladakh presents immense opportunities across sectors like tourism, handicraft & handloom, film destination, agriculture, horticulture & food processing, winter sports, renewable & solar energy, carbon neutrality, adventure tourism, Astro-tourism, healthcare & wellness and entrepreneurship & innovation.

Highlighting the region’s prominence as an emerging location for film shootings, Mr. Biswas said, With Bollywood blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Shershah being shot in Ladakh, there exists a tremendous scope with the region offering exclusive terrain.

Ladakh is a prime tourist destination for thrill seekers, who can experience unparallel adventure activities like motorcycle excursions, marathons, rafting & many more. In addition, there is a completely alternative avenue for peace & tranquility, tribal culture & lifestyle, monasteries and exquisite food. Pashmina, the world’s finest fabric that comes from the Changthang region of Ladakh, is exported to the rest of the world and is a high value product. Apricot and Seabuckthorn are prime produce of Ladakh and are exported internationally, he added.

The week will see various industry-specific expert sessions, roundtable discussions and cultural performances along with special movie screenings showing documentaries on the region.

During the events, various industry-specific expert sessions, roundtable discussions, etc will be organized to focus on more such themes like – Industry & Commerce, Clean energy and Carbon Neutral Ladakh, Hidden Gems of Ladakh, Astro Tourism, Sports, Adventure, and Lifestyle.