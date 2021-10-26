India Pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai attracts over 128,000 visitors

Hyderabad: The Indian Pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai, has seen 128,000 visitors in the first 25 days of the event, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

Goyal on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the news. His tweet read “massive footfalls are a testimony to the growing global interest in the New India story.” The extravagant event began on October 1 and will conclude on March 31, 2022. Goyal claimed that the Indian Pavillion is the “Crown Jewel” of the event, adding further, “it has emerged as the most visited and liked pavilion”

Expressing its pleasure over the high footfall at the Indian Pavillion, the Indian Consulate in Dubai put out a tweet which read, “India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has achieved 100k visitors’ milestone in three weeks of its inauguration since October 1, 2021, one of the most visited pavilions at the Expo.”

According to Gulfnews.com, the Indian pavilion sent out a pinned tweet that read, “The inauguration by Goyal, who is also minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution and Textiles, marked the beginning of an extravagant journey of India at the Expo.”

It is said that the legacy of the Indian pavilion will be intact even after six months of the world fair. The visitors can experience different shades of Indian culture, along with exploring investment opportunities. A number of cultural programs have been held at the pavilion thus far, many dignataries are expected to visit the pavilion as it gears up to host the Diwali celebration in the near future.

India Pavilion @Expo2020Dubai drawing visitors from across the world.



Ladakh Floor at the Pavilion is enthralling people this week with a unique experience from India. #IndiaAtDubaiExpo pic.twitter.com/AK6NO2FPQl — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 26, 2021

The Indian Pavilion is also hosting discussions on science and technology which are conducted at India Innovation Hub’ where startup Indian companies are showcased. The pavilion has also exhibited the culture of various Indian states and Union Territories.

India Pavilion @Expo2020Dubai drawing visitors from across the world. Ladakh Floor at the Pavilion is enthralling people this week with a unique experience from India. Tweeted Goyal