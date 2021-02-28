India practice in full swing, Monday likely to be rest day

By Khurram Habib

Ahmedabad, Feb 28 : India and England returned to practice on Sunday after a couple of days’ off as they head into the fourth and final Test that begins on March 4 here.

The Indian team, which trained at the Narendra Modi Stadium from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, had a full session with the entire team attending practice. The England team, however, did not turn up in full strength with only some of the players attending the training session.

“The visiting side will have a full net session on Monday morning while India will skip practice,” a source told IANS.

It should be noted that the England Test squad has been joined by their white-ball specialists. The hosts, however, will be joined by their white-ball specialists a bit later.

India are now without their frontline fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who asked for leave from the Test squad due to personal reasons. The hosts have not named any replacement yet.

Depending on the playing surface for the fourth Test, India will decide their final playing XI – whether to go in with two or three pace bowlers. They still have Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in the squad to pick their pace bowlers from.

England batting consultant Jonathan Trott, meanwhile, hinted that they will refrain from making any big changes in the squad.

