India praying for Manmohan Singh: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the entire India is praying for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh‘s health, as he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here after complaining of chest pain.

“Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singhji’s health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Singh was brought to AIIMS at 8.45 p.m on Sunday.

He is under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak and is kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

Source: IANS

