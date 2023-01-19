India presents itself as resilient economy at World Economic Forum in Davos

The entire India contingent of the central government, state government, businesses and officials have put together a common front to present India at the global state.

"State of World " to be discussed at Davos

Delhi: India has reiterated its position as a resilient economy providing stable policy to the global investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

India’s focus areas at WEF this year are investment opportunities, infrastructural landscape and its inclusive and sustainable growth story.

Taking forward the strategy and presence of India during WEF Annual Meeting in May 2022, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken the initiative to further strengthen India’s presence through three lounges with focus on investment opportunity, sustainability and inclusive approach to compliment economic growth official sources said.

In addition, the presence of state lounges of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana along with business lounges of HCL, Wipro, Infosys and TCS have added strength to India’s presence on the Davos promenade.

The three lounges were inaugurated by women and child development minister Smriti Irani, power minister R.K. Singh and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

