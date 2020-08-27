India provides COVID-19 support to St Lucia

By Sameer Published: 27th August 2020 8:49 pm IST
Lucia

New Delhi: India gifted medical supplies, protective gear to the government of St Lucia as a tool to assist in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the Development Partnership Administration (DPA) of External Affairs Ministry of India on Thursday.

“Continuing its global support in fighting the pandemic, India gifted medical supplies, and protective gear to @SaintLuciaGov (Government of St Lucia) to assist in its fight against Covid-19,” the DPA tweeted.

Saint Lucia is an Eastern Caribbean island nation.

“This is symbolic of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries,” the tweet further read.

St Lucia has a total of 26 COVID-19 cases, as per the latest update provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: ANI
