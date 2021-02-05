India ready to share resources in Indian Ocean Region: President

Bengaluru, Feb 5 : Calling upon nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to focus on fostering political, economic, cultural and defence cooperation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that India is ready to share its expertise and resources with other countries in the IOR.

“As an advocate of universal peace and development, we are ready to share our expertise and resources with all the 28 IOR nations in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” Kovind said at the valedictory ceremony of the 13th biennial AeroIndia 2021 expo at the Yelahanka air base here.

Referring to the theme of ‘Enhanced peace, security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean’ at the IOR defence ministers’ conclave held on Thursday, the President said that India is for ‘security and growth for all in the region’ (Sagar).

“Under Operation Sagar-1, we reached our neighbours after the Covid pandemic outbreak and assisted them with medical teams, medicines, diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other supplies,” he said.

In line with the country’s commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help the humanity fight the pandemic, the President said supplies under grant assistance to friendly countries have begun.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.