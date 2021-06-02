India receives medical equipment from Saudi Arabia to fight against COVID-19

Dammam: As part of Operation Samudra Setu II (Ocean Bridge), INS Tarkash, an Indian Navy Warship called at Dammam Port on June 2, 2021 to take on medical equipment to support India’s fight against COVID-19. Operation Samudra Setu-II was launched by the Indian Navy for shipment of medical Oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in support of the nation’s fight against COVID-19. The ship was received by Saudi Port and Customs authorities and Officials from the Indian Embassy.

In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, many companies having presence in Saudi Arabia have come forth to support India in overcoming the challenges posed by the second wave. In the latest such consignment, which was sent by INS Tarkash today, Embassy of India, Riyadh thankfully acknowledge the following contributions by:

M/s Elfit Arabia, for 200 filled oxygen cylinders

M/s Lulu Hypermarkets for 100 Oxygen Cylinders

M/s Shapoorji Pallonji Group for 50 Oxygen concentrators

Medical equipment from Saudi Arabia

Embassy of India also thank Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco for 60 MTs of Liquid Medical Oxygen sent on May 30 and continuing deliveries of Oxygen and other medical supplies over the next few months. The latest shipment brings to a total of 300 MT of Liquid Oxygen, 6360 Oxygen cylinders and 250 Oxygen concentrators which have so far been sent from Saudi Arabia to India.

These gestures represent not only the level of cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia at governmental level but also the depth of people to people ties. India and Saudi Arabia have shown exemplary coordination and support for each other against COVID pandemic.

Strong bilateral cooperation was evident, last year, through continued supply of medicines and vaccines, resumption of duty by Indian health professionals in the Kingdom, repatriation of Indian nationals and maintenance of the trade commitments and supply chains alongside despite the economic slowdown.