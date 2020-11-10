India records 38,073 new corona cases, 448 more deaths

New Delhi, Nov 10 : With 38,073 new coronavirus infections and 448 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s overall tally and death toll stood at 85,91,730 and 1,27,059 respectively on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases, whereas 79,59,406 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

While the recovery rate stands at 92.64 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.48 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 10,43,665 sample tests on Monday, taking the total tested samples to 11,96,15,857.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 1,00,488 active cases and 45,325 COVID-19 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are also not far behind.

On Monday, the national capital reported 5,023 new corona cases. On Sunday, Delhi witnessed 7,745 new cases, the highest ever single-day tally since the onset of the pandemic in New Delhi.

In a grim milestone, the overall global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 50 million mark, while deaths have surged to 12,62,413, according to Johns Hopkins University.

