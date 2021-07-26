India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

By ANI|   Published: 26th July 2021 11:26 am IST
New Delhi: With 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41 percent from yesterday’s 2.31 percent.

For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3 percent.
Presently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189.

416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.
As per the Union Ministry of Health, 35,968 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106.

Presently, the recovery rate is at 97.35 percent. Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 43.51 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far.

As per the ministry, a total of 45.74 crore Covid tests have been conducted in India so far.

