India registers highest single-day spike of 77k new COVID-19 cases

By Mansoor Published: 28th August 2020 10:40 am IST
New Delhi: India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday.

With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 61,529.

The country’s coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated.

Active cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,78,561, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 94,209.

9,01,338 samples were tested on August 27 while overall over 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Union Health Ministry informed that more than three-fourth of cases have recovered in the past 5 months and less than one-fourth are active.

“In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of the Centre’s strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality,” MOHFW tweeted. 

