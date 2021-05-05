India registers over 3.82 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,780 deaths

By ANI|   Published: 5th May 2021 11:23 am IST
New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: India registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,06,65,148.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 3,57,229 cases yesterday.

As many as 3,780 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188.

As per the government data, a present there are 34,87,229 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The country also witnessed as many as 3,38,439 recoveries taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,69,51,731.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 3 of which 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 16,04,94,188, informed the health ministry.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country’s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

