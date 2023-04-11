India rejects China’s ‘objection’ to Amit Shah’s Arunachal Pradesh visit

New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected China’s “objection” to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, making it clear that the state is and will always remain an integral part of India.

A statement issued by external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official Spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

The statement further said that “objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality”.

Earlier in a clear message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah on Monday had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India’s territorial integrity and encroach even an “inch of our land”.