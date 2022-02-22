India reports 13,405 COVID-19 cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 22nd February 2022 10:52 am IST
India reports 13,405 COVID-19 cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image

New Delhi: India recorded 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, the country’s active cases currently stand at 1,81,075 and the total number of recoveries in the last 24 hours is 34,226.

10,84,247 samples were collected in the last 24 hours.

MS Education Academy

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate is 1.98 per cent.

As many as 175.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button