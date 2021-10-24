India reports 15,906 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The weekly positivity rate is 1.23 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 24th October 2021 12:15 pm IST
India reports 15,906 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
New Delhi: India reported 15,906 new COVID-19 cases and 16,479 recoveries in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload of the country now stands at 1,72,594 in the country, which is the lowest in 235 days.

The country’s active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With a total of 16,479 new recoveries, the overall recovery rate stands at 3,35,48,605 which has been increased from 98.16 per cent to 98.17 per cent.

 As per the health ministry, 59.97 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far.

 Meanwhile, over 102.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

